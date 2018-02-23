What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for Feb. 24-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's a look at our picks for what's going on in New Orleans this weekend (Feb. 24-25).

SATURDAY

Youth Run Nola's 504K -- This 5.04-kilometer race for all people is to benefit young runners and highlight unique New Orleans neighborhoods -- the Marigny and Bywater. The race starts at 8 a.m., with post-race festivities and entertainment until 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Opening Day at Carousel Gardens -- Saturday is spring opening day at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park in New Orleans City Park. The spring season kicks off with 17 rides running from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. every weekend through Memorial Day. Tickets are available online or at the gate. The price of the ticket includes admission to Storyland next door.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Tet Fest -- Mary Queen of Vietnam Church in Michoud will celebrate the largest Vietnamese Festival in New Orleans. The event will showcase Vietnamese food and culture with plenty of fun for everyone as it celebrates the Lunar New Year and ancient Vietnamese traditions. Activities include dragon dances, fireworks, music and much more. The church is located at 5069 Willowbrook Drive in New Orleans.