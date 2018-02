× WGNO baseball classic: Rain juggles schedule

Heavy rains have forced several changes in the schedule for the 5th annual WGNO baseball classic.

All games at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium were cancelled Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a revised schedule for Saturday:

At RBI Field Wesley Barrow Stadium

9:00 am Jesuit vs West Ouachita

11:30 am Jesuit vs Ruston

2:00 pm Ruston vs Ponchatoula

At Chalmette

9:00 am Shaw vs Franklinton

11:30 am Rummel vs Franklinton

2:00 pm Rummel vs Fontainebleau