Two arrested in connection with shooting on Southeastern Louisiana University campus

HAMMOND, La. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened overnight on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

A spokeswoman for the university confirmed the two arrests, but their identities and charges have not been released yet.

Two people were shot about 3 a.m. Friday after a fight involving several people on the North Campus.

The two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the university.

University police sent out an alert at 4:02 a.m. that read “The University Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near the University Center. There is no immediate threat at this time.”

A school spokesperson confirmed that the group on campus before the shooting included students and non-students.

The two victims were Southeastern student-athletes.