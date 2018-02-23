× Slidell man indicted for his role in shooting death of Lacombe woman

COVINGTON, La. — A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Leslie Davis, Jr., on charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact in the death of a Lacombe woman last year.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office, Davis, 56, of Slidell, is accused in the death of Krystle L. Landor, who was shot to death November 5, 2017, by her ex-boyfriend, John Malveaux, 36, of Slidell. Malveaux then shot himself to death as police closed in to arrest him.

Davis is accused of aiding and abetting Malveaux both during the killing of Landor and afterwards. Additionally, he is accused of tampering with evidence “with the specific intent of distorting the results of any criminal investigation or proceeding.”