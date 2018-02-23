× NOPD working homicide after man found on fire behind Winn-Dixie

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the death of a man who was found burning in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, a passing motorist saw the victim on fire and called 911 at 11:34 a.m.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene behind the Winn-Dixie about 11:40 a.m. and found an adult male still smoldering and charred.

The victim, whose upper body was burned to its skeleton, was dead when firefighters arrived.

NOPD has not released any additional information. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third District at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.