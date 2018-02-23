× NOPD: Man assaulted and robbed after stopping to help stranger on S. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS – A 32-year-old man who stopped to help a man who said he was in need was beaten and robbed behind a store on South Claiborne last night.

The incident occurred just after midnight when the unidentified victim offered to help a man who had flagged him down on South Claiborne Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim allowed the man to get inside his car and drove to the back of a Family Dollar store in the 2100 block of Claiborne, where the man who said he needed help suddenly turned on the victim.

The man grabbed the victim by the neck and held him down while a woman approached from the rear of the store, entered the car, and stole the victim’s cash and cell phone.

Another man appeared, and all three people assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene, according to the NOPD.