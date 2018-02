NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who smashed the windows of a golf course in Algiers.

The unidentified suspect can be seen on surveillance video smashing a glass door of Lakewood Gold Course on General DeGaulle Drive just before 3 a.m. on February 22, according to the NOPD.

The man grabbed cash from the cash registers and fled.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.