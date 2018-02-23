NOPD looking for 24-year-old man after fatal Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 24-year-old man after a murder in the Lower Ninth Ward a week ago.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Caffin Avenue on February 11.

The victim, 33-year-old Aaron Anderson, was taken from the scene to University Medical Center, where he died from his wounds on February 15, according to the NOPD.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Brad Smothers in connection to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Brad Smothers is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300.