Montana the Ball Python Visited from Audubon Zoo

"Do you know a teenager who is interested in animals and conservation? Audubon Nature Institute offers a variety of opportunities for Jr. High and High School students. Audubon's dedicated youth volunteers make our mission possible, and volunteering can be a great way to get involved in our community. Each program offers a unique adventure with memories to last a lifetime!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Jr. Keepers
"The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
The 2018 Jr. Keeper program is open to students entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 4 weeks of training in July. There is also a one year commitment to volunteering required (4 hours each week). For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
AquaKids
"The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
The 2018 AquaKid program is open to students entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 4 weeks of training in July. There is also a one year commitment to volunteering required (4 hours each week). For more information about the AquaKid program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Eco Ambassadors
"Eco Ambassadors engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Eco Ambassadors will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
The 2018 Eco Ambassador program is open to students entering the 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in the Fall of 2018. Applications are available here and the deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018. Interviews will be held in April with 2 weeks of training in June. Eco Ambassadors must volunteer for 4 shifts each week during the summer with the opportunity to continue volunteering after the summer. For more information about the AquaKid program, please email youth@auduboninstitute.org
- February 24, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- This event is included with Zoo admission and complimentary for Audubon members.
- Featuring Jessica Harvey & the Difference and Collage III
- Live Music
- 11:00am - Kim Sky
- 12:00pm - Casme
- 12:50pm - Drea Marie
- 1:00pm - Counting the Day
- 2:00pm - Jessica Harvey & The Difference
- 2:50pm - Drea Marie
- 3:00pm - Collage III
Click here for more information about Get Yah Praise On.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
"Music, food and fun are served in great supply during the annual Soul Fest presented by AARP! Special guest appearance by Eric Benet. Over 20,000 visitors converge upon the Zoo for one of New Orleans’ biggest celebrations of African American history. The two day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Gospel artists at our Capital One Stage! Visitors can purchase authentic soul food prepared by local restaurants and caterers, and also enjoy the Zoo's collection of exotic animals! Festival goers have the chance to visit with local health, education and social service organizations and receive valuable wellness and lifestyle information." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- March 3-4, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Free with Zoo admission or Audubon membership.
- No outside food, beverages, or tents allowed. Portable chairs and blankets are welcomed.
- Entertainment
- Saturday, March 3, 2018
- Stage Announcements: Kelder Summers
- DJ: DJ Niecee
- 10:30am - Lusher High School Jazz Band
- 11:15am - New Soul Inc.
- 12:20pm - Pastor Jai Reed
- 1:25pm - Royal Essence Show Band
- 2:30pm - Naydja CoJoe and The Lagniappe Section
- 3:40pm - Hot 8 Brass Band
- Sunday, March 4, 2018
- Stage Announcements: Kelder Summers
- DJ: DJ Captain Charles
- 10:30am - Lusher High School Jazz Band
- 11:15am - Rechelle Cook and the Regeneration Band
- 12:20pm - Caren Green
- 1:25pm - Tara Alexander
- 2:30pm - Jelly Joseph
- 3:40pm - Special Appearance: Eric Benet
- Saturday, March 3, 2018
Click here for more information about Soul Fest.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
"Join the Pelicans basketball team for a day of family fun at Audubon Zoo with two hours of special appearances, games and performances!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- March 10, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Players will be onsite and there will be appearances by the Pelicans Dancers and Swoop Troop
- Pelicans Drum line performances
- Games, stage entertainment, obstacle course, Pelicans Tattoo Parlor and more!
- Included with Zoo admission or Audubon membership
Click here for more information about New Orleans Pelicans Day.
For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118