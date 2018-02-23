A taste of the future: University of Holy Cross creates 3D edible burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Have a taste of the future with a machine-made, 3D edible burger.

At the University of Holy Cross, News with a Twist reporter Kayla Lusby experienced something that resembled a traditional backyard barbecue, except a machine did all of the cooking.

Robotic arms created 3D edible burgers, something food science professor Darryl Holliday says could be seen at future food manufacturers and used for times of crisis.

"In a disaster time, we can take a person whose normal responsibility would be geared towards providing food, that can be automated by a machine, and that person can then go back to search and rescue or medical relief," Holliday says.

He believes these machines could make one burger every minute.

For those of you who are skeptical, don't be.

Holliday says these burgers are completely safe to consume.

"There is nothing that we are using that isn't food grade. The burger itself is made with traditional ground beef, seasonings, and so it's really nothing more than the same way you would make it at home," says Holliday.

The best part, Holliday says, is that it can match any desired flavor of burger.

"If somebody was in Puerto Rico, you can make the flavor profile comforting and familiar to that aspect, or if someone is in Texas, you can change the flavor profile, because it's all very customizable," says Holliday.

Holliday explains food science at the University of Holy Cross.

He says it's the biology, the chemistry, and the physics of getting food from the farm to the fork in a safe, healthy, and nutritious manner.

In 2016, the FDA said there was a shortage of food scientists graduating.

Holliday encourages anyone interested to step up to the plate, literally.

As for the 3D burgers, I was definitely a fan.

At the end of the day a burger is a burger, no matter who or what is doing the cooking.