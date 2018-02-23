× JPSO: 13-year-old arrested for online threat against Truman Middle

MARRERO, La. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for terrorizing after a reported threat of a school shooting at Truman Middle School.

The threat — the fifth one that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has responded to this week — was distributed via social media.

According to JPSO, the teenager posted an image to his Instagram account that said “ima shoot up truman tm at 12:00 be there.”

The school resource officer was notified about 8 a.m. Friday.

The 13-year-old was arrested at a different area school that he now attends.

He said he was “only making a joke,” but the post prompted a number of parents to pick up their children and caused panic at the school.

“We will continue to actively investigate and take enforcement action whenever necessary in these cases,” Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.