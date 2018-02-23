Instant Pot company warns of potential melting, overheating problems

OTTAWA, Ont. – Instant Pot is warning owners of their popular line of multicookers that they should stop using one of the models after reports of overheating and melting damage.

The Canadian company has received “a small number of reports” that the Gem 65 8-in-1 cooker overheated and caused melting damage, according to a post on their Facebook page. The problem is limited to five batch codes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

To verify the batch code, consumers should find the silver label on the underside of their cooker.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern,” Instant Pot wrote in a Facebook post.

If you own a cooker from one of the affected batch codes, you can contact Instant Pot’s customer service department by emailing support@instantpot.com or calling 1-800-828-7280 and pressing 2 to skip the phone tree.

The Gem 65 8-in-1 has eight functions: roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice cooking and warming. The pressure cookers have enjoyed immense success, including 215,000 7-in-1 units sold during last year’s Amazon Prime Day.