Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The movie Black Panther continues to shatter box office records and make history.

If you've seen the film, you might notice that my name pops up a few times (Jabari). Yes, the Jabari Warriors are the enemies of Black Panther.

One of the Jabari Warriors is Shreveport native and stunt actor Tim Smith.

Tim was in the Big Easy last week, and he talked about how the cast knew Black Panther was going to be a huge hit!

Check out the exclusive interview above.