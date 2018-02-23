× Group of armed carjackers can’t drive a standard, give up and run away

NEW ORLEANS – A stick shift foiled a carjacking last night in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

A 36-year-old woman was parking her car in the 900 block of Hagan Street around 10:15 p.m. on February 22 when five young men approached her car from behind, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the men knocked on the drivers side window and asked to see the woman’s phone, and then another man tapped on the passenger window with a gun and told the woman to get out of her car.

The woman complied, and one of the men got behind the wheel and tried to drive away.

His efforts were thwarted, however, by the car’s manual transmission.

The young men soon abandoned their carjacking attempt and fled the scene on foot, according to the NOPD.