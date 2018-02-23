× First pitch: Here’s day 1 results in the WGNO baseball classic

The 5th annual WGNO Baseball Classic is underway.

Thursday, there was action at (4) ballparks in the metro area.

In the nightcap at RBI Field at Wesley Barrow Stadium, new Brother Martin head coach Jeff Lupo picked up his first victory, 3-1 over the Franklinton Demons. Brandon Bonura threw a complete game for the Crusaders.

In the opener, the Fontainebleau Bulldogs rallied to defeat Brother Martin 7-5.

At St Paul’s, the Wolves split a doubleheader.

St Paul’s defeated West Ouachita 1-0. In the nightcap, Ruston defeated St Paul’s 11-5.

At Kirsch-Rooney, Rummel won the nightcap over Ponchatoula 5-3. In the first game, Ponchatoula defeated Shaw 3-1.

And at Chalmette, Jesuit defeated the Owls, 6-0. Sophomore Will Hellmers picked up the victory.

Here’s the Friday schedule of games in the 5th annual WGNO Baseball Classic.

At Chalmette

4:30 pm St Paul’s vs Chalmette

7:00 pm Chalmette vs Shaw

At Kirsch-Rooney

4:30 pm Jesuit vs Ruston

7:00 pm Ruston vs Ponchatoula

At RBI Field

4:30 pm Brother Martin vs West Ouachita

7:00 pm Fontainebleau vs West Ouachita

At Mike Miley Stadium

5:00 pm Rummel vs Franklinton

Admission for adults is $7, children 12 and under are $4.

Watch highlights of the WGNO Baseball Classic, on Friday Night Sports, at 11 pm on Nola 38 and midnight on WGNO.

Friday Night Sports is presented by Delgado Community College, Education that works.