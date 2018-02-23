Cookin` with Nino: Caponata

Caponata
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 2 lb eggplant
- ½ tbsp. sea salt
- ¾ c. Rouses olive oil
- 1 large onion, roughly chopped
- 2 celery stalks, sliced
- 1 small red pepper, cut into short strips
- 2 tbsp pine nuts
- 14 oz can chopped San Marzano tomatoes
- 4 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp capers, rinsed
- 1 cup green olives, pitted and finely chopped
- 1 cup Kalamata olives pitted and finely chopped
- 4 tbsp finely chopped parsley
- 4 tsp. finely chopped fresh basil
- black pepper
Instructions:
- Cut the eggplant into 1 inch cubes and place in layers in a colander, sprinkling each layer with salt as you go. Leave to drain for 30 minutes. Rinse and squeeze the eggplant dry with your hands.
- Heat 1 /3 cup of the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the eggplant in batches over high heat, adding oil as needed. Drain on paper towels.
- Add more oil to the pan, reduce the heat and cook the onion and celery for 5 minutes, or until softened but not brown. Add the red pepper and pine nuts and cook for 2 minutes. Spoon off any excess oil and add the tomatoes and ¼ cup water. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the mixture is dry. Season well with black pepper.
- Add the vinegar, sugar, capers and olives and cook for 2 to 3 minutes over low heat. Add the eggplant, cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, then remove from the heat and leave to cool. Taste for pepper and toss in the parsley and basil mix, and serve.
