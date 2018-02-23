× Church groups invited to active shooter training Saturday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Local law enforcement is teaming up with Crimestoppers and other first responders to offer active shooter training Saturday.

The program is an effort by Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison and others to make sure leaders of churches and other large organizations know what to do in the event of an active shooter.

Clergy of all faiths are invited to gather Saturday (Feb. 24) at Greater St. Stephens Church, 5600 Read Blvd., in New Orleans East.

GNO Crimestoppers President Darlene Cusanza says at 10 a.m. law enforcement authorities will provide essential proactive information to religious leaders tasked with any aspect of the worship service, including church security officers.

The program will close at noon with a reception and networking. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration. Program begins promptly at 10 a.m. There are already 45 churches registered to attend.

The presentation will include a panel of law enforcement experts who will engage the audience in shooter scenarios, including review of possible causes, presenting behaviors and handling the trauma’s after effects.

Church officials interested in attending are asked to register for free at info@crimestoppersgno.org so that officials will have an idea of how many people will be in attendance or call 504-837-8477.