× Baton-Rouge grocery store chain acquires some Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans, Mississippi

New Orleans –¬†Baton Rouge-based Shoppers Value Foods is acquiring seven Winn-Dixie locations in New Orleans and Mississippi from Southeastern Grocers.

Shoppers Value says it will take over the stores in late March.

WGNO has not obtained a list of locations that were sold nor how much money Shoppers Value paid for the stores.