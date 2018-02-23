× 6 things to know for Friday

1) Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto is calling on students to stop making threats about school shootings. Sheriff’s deputies responded to four separate incidents yesterday. He says, if you see a threat online, call 911 right away.

2) A Secretary of State employee is suing her boss, Tom Schedler, for alleged sexual harassment. She says Schedler sent love letters, sexually propositioned her, and showed up at her house with unwanted gifts, including sex tapes. Schedler responded, saying he takes any allegation of sexual harassment at his office “very seriously.”

3) Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed new charges against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Both are former members of the Trump campaign. The new charges come as part of Mueller’s investigation into meddling by the Russian government in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

4) There’s new scrutiny in one of the worst mass school shootings. Parkland, Florida’s sheriff says, the armed school resource deputy who was stationed at Stoneman Douglas High School, stayed out the building during the massacre. Video shows 30-year veteran deputy Scott Peterson outside for four minutes. The shooting happened in 6 minutes, killing 17 people. Deputy Peterson was first suspended without pay, but then resigned. The development comes as President Donald Trump declares the way to stop school shootings is arming teachers.

5) That nasal flu vaccine known as Flu Mist is making a return. The flu shot alternative has been off the market for two years, but a new formula is performing significantly better.

6) Uber is starting to compete with buses, with a new service called Express Pool. Customers are paired with nearby riders heading to destinations close to each other. Fares for Express Pool could be up to 75% lower than Uber X.