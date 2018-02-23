2 injured in shooting on Southeastern Louisiana University campus overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Two people were shot on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University around 3 A.M.

The two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the university.

University police sent out an alert at 4:02 a.m. that read "The University Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near the University Center. There is no immediate threat at this time."

An incident involving several people on the North Campus led to the shooting, according to a tweet sent out on the school's official Twitter account at 7:45 a.m. this morning.

A school spokesperson confirmed that the group on campus before the shooting included students and non-students. It is not yet clear if the two people who were shot were students.

Despite the overnight shooting, there is no "present threat to campus community," according to the Tweet.

No classes are held on Fridays on Southeastern's Hammond campus, according to school officials, although students do live on campus in dorms.

We spoke with some students about the shooting:

"I think it is a little scary, considering all the gun violence going on currently, if it were a student that would make it that much more scary that they would even be shooting on campus," said Freshman Zara McGuff.

"I’m sure all of the students are freaked out. This is very concerning. Not only for the students again, but for our parents," said Freshman Don Lawrence. "They’re far away, they’re wondering is my baby ok? My mom and my father called, they were just making sure I was alright, and actually they’re coming to get me this weekend, because they don’t want me here. Not this weekend at least."

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement about the shooting:

"I have been in contact with President John Crain from Southeastern Louisiana University and Col. Kevin Reeves of the Louisiana State Police. I have promised Southeastern that the state stands at the ready to mobilize every available resource we have to assist them in this investigation. We will support Southeastern and law enforcement as they aggressively pursue the criminals who are responsible for the shootings. As we await more details, I encourage students, faculty and parents to continue to pay close attention to information from school officials and local law enforcement, and would remind them to report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities."

ALERT: No present threat to campus community. University Police confirmed incident occurred on North Campus involving several individuals. Gunshots fired, 2 individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries. UPD following up on all leads, incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t475HxW87V — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) February 23, 2018

