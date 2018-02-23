× 2 injured in shooting on Southeastern Louisiana University campus overnight

HAMMOND, LA – Two people were injured on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University after gunshots rang out overnight.

The two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the university.

University police sent out an alert at 4:02 a.m. that read “The University Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near the University Center. There is no immediate threat at this time.”

An incident involving several people on the North Campus led to the shooting, according to a tweet sent out on the school’s official Twitter account at 7:45 a.m. this morning.

Despite the overnight shooting, there is no “present threat to campus community,” according to the Tweet.

No classes are held on Fridays on Southeastern’s Hammond campus, according to school officials, although students do live on campus in dorms.

No further information is available at this time.

