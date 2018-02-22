Would you eat it? Ham and Bananas Hollandaise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor flipped through a 1940's cookbook and found a weird treat, that no one would eat!

Bananas and Ham Hollandaise

6 medium bananas 1/4 cup lemon juice 6 thin slices boiled ham (about 1/2 lb) 3 tablespoons prepared mustard 2 envelopes (1 1/4-oz size) hollandaise sauce mix 1/4 cup light cream Preheat oven to 400F. Lightly butter 2-quart, shallow baking dish. Peel bananas; sprinkle each with 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice, to prevent darkening. Spread ham slices with mustard. Wrap each banana in slice of ham. Arrange in single layer in casserole. Bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make sauce: In small saucepan, combine sauce mix with 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and cream. Heat, stirring, to boiling; pour over bananas. Bake 5 minutes longer, or until slightly golden. Nice with a green salad for brunch or lunch. Makes 6 servings.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!