With help from Operation Angel, Covington woman opens safe house for fellow addicts

CONVINGTON La. -- On the North Shore, Operation Angel, a program that helps those suffering from drug addiction, has proven successful for several people. So much so, that one woman who graduated from the program is doing her part to give back to the community of Covington.

She’s opening a sober living home for women called Freedom House.

“The house holds nine ladies, it is a sober living home, a transitional home from either detox, rehab, jail, wherever they’re coming from. Just to help them get on their feet and teach them to walk the road to recovery,” says Melissa Messina.

Messina has been sober for almost a year now and admits it’s not easy.

She credits her success to Operation Angel and hopes Freedom House will help women transition from rehabilitation to life on their own.