‘The Vagina Monologues’ coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — “The Vagina Monologues” is coming to New Orleans.

The play is by Eve Ensler. Here in New Orleans it will be presented by Director Misty Marshall of Empowerment Thru Arts and Stephanie Osborne of Meditate New Orleans.

Through true stories, the show addresses women’s resilency, vulnerability, sexual self discovery, and the stigma surrounding abuse and violence. This very unique production will include music, instruments, vocals, poetry, and much symbolism.

Marshall said, “Our goal for this production is to empower women by creating a space to explore and speak candidly about important issues.”

Shows will be held at Terrance Osborne Gallery at 3029 Magazine St. on March 9th and 10th from 7-9 p.m. Ticket prices are $25.

10% of all proceeds from the performances go to the Dress for Success organization.

For more information about the show contact Misty Marshall at empowermentThroughArts@outlook.com or Stephanie Osborne at Stephanie@MeditateNewOrleans.com