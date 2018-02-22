The stories you need to know this Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-A teenager is accused of making threats against a lower ninth ward school. Police say 19-year-old Janero Copelin threatened students and staff at Martin Luther King Junior High, in an Instagram post. He's been arrested and charged with "terrorizing."

-AirBnB and other short-term rentals are now banned in parts of Jefferson Parish. The council voted that rentals are no longer allowed in residential or industrial zoning districts.

-Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson is under the weather. He was admitted to the ICU at Ochsner yesterday with flu symptoms.

-One of the first medical marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana is coming to metairie. Rx Greenhouse has preliminary approval from the State Pharmacy Board.

-An emotional town hall on gun violence was held in South Florida last night. The meeting was just miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died in a shooting last week.

-Billy Graham passed away yesterday at 99. He preached to crowds worldwide and worked tirelessly to spread his brand of Evangelical Christianity to hundreds of millions in 185 countries.

-Applebee's and IHOP are planning to close more than 100 restaurants in the next year. Business Insider announced the move this week.

-Director Ava Duvernay says Sade created a new original song for the Wrinkle in Time soundtrack. It's called 'flower of the universe'!

-Don't forget it's National Margarita Day!