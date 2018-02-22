Talking with ‘Sofia’ from the Broadway revival of The Color Purple

The Color Purple won awards as a book, as a movie, and as a musical on Broadway.
But, you don't have to go to Broadway to see the stage version. Broadway came to New Orleans this week.
The Color Purple is playing at the Saenger Theatre tonight through Sunday.
Carrie Compere, who plays "Sofia" in The Color Purple, stopped by the News with a Twist studio to talk about the show and have some fun with co-hosts Tamica and LBJ. They discussed their favorite parts--Tamica: the hand clapping rhyme of Celie and Nettie; LBJ: the music. And, Carrie quizzes Tamica and LBJ on the color purple--not the show, but the color.