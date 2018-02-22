Talking with ‘Sofia’ from the Broadway revival of The Color Purple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Color Purple won awards as a book, as a movie, and as a musical on Broadway.

But, you don't have to go to Broadway to see the stage version. Broadway came to New Orleans this week.​

The Color Purple is playing at the Saenger Theatre tonight through Sunday.

Carrie Compere, who plays "Sofia" in The Color Purple, stopped by the News with a Twist studio to talk about the show and have some fun with co-hosts Tamica and LBJ. They discussed their favorite parts--Tamica: the hand clapping rhyme of Celie and Nettie; LBJ: the music. And, Carrie quizzes Tamica and LBJ on the color purple--not the show, but the color.