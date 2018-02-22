× South Lafourche High School student arrested for alleged plot to kill teacher

CUT OFF, La. — A 15-year-old South Lafourche High School student has been arrested for reportedly planning to bring a gun to school and kill a teacher.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, other students came forward about the student’s plan. He was initially taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, then sent to the juvenile detention center in Thibodaux on a charge of terrorizing.

Two students at two other schools in Lafourche Parish — an 8-year-old at Lockport Lower Elementary School and a 12-year-old at Larose-Cut Off Middle School — also made threats to bring weapons to school, but deputies found that neither of those threats were credible.

The sheriff’s office strongly urges the public to stop spreading rumors of this nature online.

“People believe they are helping by telling others what they have heard,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “In reality, spreading unverified information from unofficial sources does not help anyone and can easily create unnecessary panic. If you hear any rumor about a threat, contact the school or our office. We will properly investigate and, if necessary, pass on any credible threats or information to the public.”

Webre also added that additional deputies have been assigned to schools due to the recent number of threats.

“Students and parents should not be alarmed at our increased presence at schools,” said Webre. “We are simply there to enhance the safety of everyone there.”

These allegations and rumors surfaced Wednesday following reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office that two 17-year-old male students from Thibodaux High School are facing charges of terrorizing in reference to a plan to carry out a shooting at the school.

Detectives have obtained warrants and both students will be arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges following their respective mental health evaluations.

The bond for the charge of terrorizing will be set at $1 million each. One of the two students will also be charged with simple assault, which will carry an additional $10,000 bond. If convicted of the charge of terrorizing, they could each face up to 15 years in prison.