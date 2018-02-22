× NOPD: Woman robs pizza delivery driver after attempting to scam a free pizza

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who attempted to scam a pizza delivery driver and then stole cash out of the driver’s pocket after a shoving match.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on February 21 in the 8300 Hickory Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

When the 42-year-old delivery driver arrived at the house, a woman standing outside told her she was on the phone with the pizza place paying for the pizza with her credit card.

The driver handed over the pizza and returned to the pizza place, where she was told the woman hadn’t paid for the pizza at all.

The driver returned to the location and attempted to get the unidentified woman to pay for the pizza, and the woman began to argue with the delivery driver.

When the driver attempted to leave, the woman pushed her and grabbed cash from her pocket, according to the NOPD.

The driver left the scene and reported the theft to the NOPD.