NOPD makes arrest in first shooting on Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police department announced that it has a suspect behind bars in connection with a shooting that happened on Mardi Gras Day.

17-year-old Kentrell Howard is booked with two counts of principle to attempted murder.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Union Street, not far from the parade route, at about 3:15 in the afternoon. Police say a group of people began fighting and someone opened fire.

Two people were shot. One person was hit in the leg and the other in the head.

After the shooting, police released a photo of three people who they identified only as suspect in the case.

After Howard's arrest, the department did not provide any update on the search for the remaining two suspects.

To see the photo of the suspect, Howard's mug shot, and video from the crime scene, click on the video button at the top of the screen.

A little more than an hour after the Union Street shooting, a man was shot along the parade route near the corner of Saint Charles Avenue and Second Street. The victim, Maurice Williams, died at the hospital. The suspect in the case, 21-year-old Eddie Dingle, turned himself in.

The third and final shooting of the day happened that night in the Lower Ninth Ward. According to police, someone opened fire on a crowd of people outside of a convenience store on Saint Claude Avenue. Five people were hit. Two of them died. At last word, there were no arrests in the case. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the attack was gang motivated.