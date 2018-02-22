NOPD looking for man who disappeared Lundi Gras night

UPDATE: Michael “Bob” Stanley has been found and is in good health.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an Indiana man who has been missing since the day before Mardi Gras.

Michael Stanley, who goes by “Bob,” was in town with friends for Mardi Gras when he disappeared.

Stanley was last spotted around 11:30 p.m. on February 12 at the Phoenix Bar on Elysian Fields.

His friends returned to Indiana, but Stanley hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Stanley is about 5’9” tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael “Bob” Stanley is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.