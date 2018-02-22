× NOPD: ‘Bogus’ threat of planned attack on New Orleans school causes at least 1 lockdown

NEW ORLEANS – A bogus threat against schools in New Orleans that originated in Ohio caused at least one school to go on lockdown this morning.

The NOPD said the threat of a planned school attack is not credible.

“No Orleans Parish schools are under threat and students, parents, teachers and administrators should conduct business as usual,” Senior Public Information Officer Gary Sheets said in a press release.

The threat was shared nationwide on social media platforms, Sheets said.

“Again, the NOPD has found no credible evidence that any Orleans Parish schools are in danger,” Sheets said.