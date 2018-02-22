Liberty Bank has been serving the black community for nearly half a century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Today, it's Liberty Bank.

The bank was founded in 1972. Former Xavier University President Dr. Norman Francis was one of the leaders behind the concept of having a bank to serve the African American community.

"We have found different ways of really finding ways of helping those who are less fortunate, as well as the people who are fortunate," said Alden McDonald Jr., Liberty Bank president and CEO.

McDonald noted that the bank started with a $2 million capitalization when it launched 45 years ago. Today, it's between $620 and $630 million.