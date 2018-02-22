× JPSO: Two Grace King High School students arrested for online threats

METAIRIE, La. — Two Grace King High School students were arrested Thursday in connection with a threatening photograph that was shared on social media.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two male students shared a photo that showed one of the two students posing in front of a whiteboard with a drawing of the student and the words “future school shooter” above the drawing. Two juvenile male students have been arrested for terrorizing in connection with a photograph that was shared via social media.

Following a discussion of the recent school shooting in Florida, one student said the second student looked like someone who would take part in a school shooting. He then drew and captioned a picture of the student on the board before the second student posed next to it and allowed his photograph to be taken. The student who created the drawing later shared the photograph on social media.

The students were located and interviewed, and admitted to the circumstances of the post. Both denied that they had any intention of committing any violent acts.

Searches were conducted at the homes of both students, and nothing was found that would indicate either student was planning a school shooting.

“We would like to reiterate that we will take any threat of violence made toward our schools seriously,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said. ” We will investigate every instance to the fullest. Many of our schools have full-time resource officers on campus every day. Our children deserve to have safe schools, and in conjunction with school system, the Sheriff’s Office will do everything in its power to continue to make that a reality.”

The Jefferson Parish Public School System released the following statement in response to the students’ arrests:

“Administrators at Grace King High School were informed this morning of a possible threat to the school. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and began an investigation. The students in question were arrested and will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy. The District takes every threat or perceived threat very seriously. It is our commitment to notify parents of any type of incident once we have obtained the most accurate information. The safety of all students and staff is our utmost concern and we want them to feel safe and secure every day in every school.”