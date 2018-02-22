× JPSO: reports of lockdown at Helen Cox false; no credible threat to school

METAIRIE – Helen Cox High School was never on lockdown, and no credible threats have been made against the school, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A student at the school “made a threatening gesture to another student and possibly made a threat against the school” on February 20, according to JPSO spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde.

“The student/suspect was interviewed and the threat was determined to be not credible,” Rivarde said in a press release. “The student was charged with a juvenile status offense, and released to his parents. There were no criminal charges filed, and none are expected.”

A tip sent in to Crimestoppers late last night and apparently referring to the February 20 incident caused additional concern that apparently sparked rumors of a school lockdown this morning.

“We believe that the tip was in reference to the same student who had already been investigated and determined to not pose a credible threat,” Rivarde said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we sent additional investigators to the school this morning to ensure there was no threat and that all possible leads had been investigated.”