Group of guys participating in Crescent City Classic 10K for 39 years

NEW ORLEANS– A group of folks who call themselves “The Crescent City Classics” participate in the Crescent City 10K race every year.

74-year old, Jim Geis ran in the first seven races, but for the past 33, he walks at a leisurely pace with his buddies in “The Crescent City Classics” club.

Today at Liuzza’s By the Track, members of “The Crescent City Classics” looked through old pictures and memorabilia.

Geis remembers the past races very fondly.

“I remember that the race used to be held Uptown. We would run down Prytania Street. The people along the way would come out of their homes and cheer for us. It was like a Mardi Gras parade. The people would sit on their balconies and mix up drinks. There’s always been something special about this race,” Geis said.

Although Geis no longer runs in the CCC 10K he says participating through walking and drinking is a fun way to take part.

This year’s “Crescent City Classic “ will be held on Saturday, March 31st at 8 a.m.