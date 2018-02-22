Catwalk for a cause at Rock ‘n’ Bowl: Recycled Fashion Show raises money to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Boost your wardrobe and do a good deed at the same time on Sunday, February 25th, at the 9th annual Recycled Fashion Show at Rock 'n' Bowl. Event tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased online. Entry will cost you $35 at the door.

Inside, a silent auction, a cash bar and a raffle for a four-night beach getaway will all raise additional funds for Bridge House Grace House treatment programs. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Pussyfooters will be selling the beach raffle tickets for $10 each.

"The Recycled Fashion Show is a chance to showcase the two thrift stores that Bridge House Grace House has," says Joanna Daunie, a committee member who is also one of this year's amateur designers.

Each designer is given a gift certificate worth $75, to spend as they wish at one of two locations: 4243 Earhart Blvd. in New Orleans, or 7901 Airline Drive in Metairie.

Designers each create two outfits to be displayed or worn at the fashion show, on models of their choice.

Joanna Daunie's creative flair will be worn by her two stepsons. But first, she let Twist Reporter Stephanie Oswald give one of the outfits a whirl. Joanna says New Orleans lends itself to exciting thrift store finds and she focused on finding items that were "really really unique." The elegant tie she picked out features a magnificent castle scene, and she created a New Orleans skyline by cutting up colorful scarves and using hot glue to attach the pieces to the back of a coral-colored jacket.

Behind the scenes: We asked Joanna to share more of her philosophy behind the "Skyscraper" fashion set, featuring a shirt, jacket and tie:

It's item #228 on the auction list. She had some help from

In addition to clothing deals, the Bridge House Grace House Thrift stores also sell furniture, art and even used cars!

Proceeds help fund the residential substance abuse programs at three locations. Bridge House is for men, while Grace House locations offer support for women and children. The organization has helped hundreds of New Orleans residents who suffer from addiction.

According to Bridge House Grace House guidelines, those working on recovery are offered an atmosphere that promotes dignity, honor and respect, regardless of an addict's financial situation.