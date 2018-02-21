Woman wanted for aggravated battery after slashing victim with box cutter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 27-year-old woman who slashed another woman with a box cutter during a fight.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on February 15 in the 2600 block of General Ogden Street.

The victim was attempting to break up a fight when Brianeka Tickles allegedly cut the victim with box cutters, according to the NOPD.

Tickles is wanted for aggravated battery by cutting.

Anyone with any information on the location of Brianeka Tickles should contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.