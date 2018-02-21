Where Y’Art showcases in satellite galleries around the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Next time you are checking into a hotel, you may just be walking past some spectacular creations done by local artists.

Where Y''art is a group created to merge businesses with artists by creating satellite galleries.

"It allows artists that might not ever be seen in a gallery space to actually be showing their work. It's really, really important because if people aren't constantly being exposed to that, they are not going to feel comfortable with that art work," says Collin Ferguson, the CEO and co-founder of Where Y'art.

The group includes over 120 local artists who pay about 35 dollars a month to be a member.

She says it was time to move art into a digital age to increase connectivity between buyer and seller.

"Anyone who is standing in the space can pull out their camera on an iPhone, they can hold it in front of one of the QR codes, and scan the piece, and they can virtually meet that artist, they can read their bio, they can read an interview with them," says Ferguson.

Artists such as Nurhan Gokturk benefit from this program.

His work is now being featured in the Cambria Hotel.

"Anything that can inspire other people and get them to react or engage the work is really, I think, the most important thing for me and my practice," Nurhan Gokturk.

Gokturk paints hidden gems from around the city by using bright colors and abstract concepts.

"New Olreans is the entire color gambit , and I think the best parable is that it is a gumbo, sort of enriching in one single pot," says Gokturk.

In conclusion, Where Y'art just wants to break barriers when it comes to "art intimidation," which means:

"It's people who don't necessarily know the right terminology or jargon, and they don't feel comfortable experiencing art in the most traditional ways. That is one of the most important reasons why businesses like Cambria are so important in supporting our cultural economy," says Ferguson.

The current gallery created by Gokturk is free to the public until April 4th at the Cambria Hotel.

