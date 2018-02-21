What were you doing when you were 17? This kid played Carnegie Hall. TWICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Do you remember what you were doing when you were seventeen?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a Holy Cross School senior who has already played Carnegie Hall.

In fact, he's already played it, TWICE.

This amazing kid is Maxwell Arceneaux.

Maxwell is seventeen. He's a senior at Holy Cross School in New Orleans.

He looks like just another kid headed down the hall with his back pack on his back.

And he has something else on his back.

That is Maxwell Arceneaux's French Horn back there, too.

He plays it.

But it's not the only instrument he plays.

Maxwell plays eight instruments.

Maxwell lists off his orchestra of accomplishments, "trumpet, snare drum, drum set, piano, mellophone, violin and I also play concert bells."

His musical talent is what got him to Carnegie Hall where he's already played, yes TWICE.

Now he's on stage at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He's in the solo spotlight with that French Horn of his.

And he's playing with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

He plays Mozart.

WIld Bill asks Maxwell Arceneaux if while he's on stage playing Mozart, "do you feel like Mozart standing here in the middle of the stage surrounded by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra?"

Maxwell Arceneaux smiles. Then he laughs. Then he says, "yes, very much."