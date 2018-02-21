Volunteers stand together on Bourbon Street to raise awareness for Hurricane Katrina victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hundreds of volunteers from around the U.S. huddled up on Bourbon Street in an effort to let people know Hurricane Katrina victims have not been forgotten and still need our help.

Student volunteers, members of the NFL Alumni and Shirts Across America are involved in several home building projects intended to bring displaced families and loved ones back together.

"We are Americans and we need to care right now. We are in a situation where it seems people don't care as much about the homeless or people that have been displaced, but we came down here to try to make a difference and it's important that these people get back their homes," says NFL Alumni member Dana Sanders.

These organizations have been partnering up to help families for the past ten years.

Since then, more than 2,000 students have teamed up to work on building roughly 200 homes.