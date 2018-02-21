Truck takes out high voltage power line, causes 2 fires and power outage in Kenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER - Two businesses caught on fire this afternoon after an 18-wheeler took down a high voltage power line.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Loyola Drive and West Esplanade Avenue, according to Kenner city officials.

The dislodged power line caused two fires that the Kenner Fire Department continues to battle, one at Champions Sport Bar and one at Orleans Furniture Store.

A pool of oil that spilled from the truck after it crashed into several power poles is fueling the flames.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is restricted in the area while crews battle the fires and work to restore the damage, and a power outage stretching from Interstate 10 to the lakefront along Loyola has been reported.

About 850 people are currently without power after workers restored some service to Ochsner Hospital and the surrounding area, according to city officials.

Two first responders have been treated on the scene for injuries.