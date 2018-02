× Tom Benson in ICU for ‘flu symptoms’

NEW ORLEANS – Tom Benson has been admitted to the hospital with flu symptoms.

The 90-year-old owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center.

Benson is resting comfortably, according to a statement issued by the New Orleans Saints.

Gayle Benson, Tom Benson’s wife, appreciates the thoughts and prayers sent to the Benson family, according to the Saints.

