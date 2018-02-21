× Second line for Arthur ‘Mr. Okra’ Robinson set for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A second line for Arthur “Mr. Okra” Robinson will take place Sunday afternoon following his walk-through funeral at Marigny Opera House.

The walk-through funeral is from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday. At 2:40 p.m., the Marigny Opera House doors will close.

The second line will start at Marigny Opera House and go to BJ’s Lounge at 4301 Burgundy Street for the repass.

Preservation Hall Foundation is in charge of the second line. It will be led by Kinfolk Brass Band and Darryl “Dancing Man” Young.

Mr. Okra was known for delivering his produce to customers on his truck equipped with a PA system to announce his veggies for the day.

Robinson died Thursday night (Feb. 15). He was 75 years old.

Mr. Okra had been selling vegetables on the streets of New Orleans since he was 15.

He started with his father on a horse and buggy, later graduating to his own colorfully painted truck.