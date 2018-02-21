× Rockers Imagine Dragons coming to Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS– The popular rock band Imagine Dragons will be performing at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, August 5 as part of their Evolve World Tour.

Imagine Dragons is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning band with such hits as, “Believer,” “Radioactive,” and “Thunder.” The band recently released their new single, “Next to Me.”

Opening for Imagine Dragons will be 14-year old Grace VanderWaal, who rose to fame on “America’s Got Talent.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Saturday, March 3.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed the band while they were in New Orleans performing at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

