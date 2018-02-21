Police arrest accused towel-wearing burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell police department says it has arrested a man who broke into a house and tried to use a towel as a disguise. The case was featured last December on the Wheel of Justice.

The burglary happened in the 2100 block of Park Drive. A security camera recorded the suspect as he walked through the house.

When you see the footage, you'll see the burglar walk through the home. At one point, he appears to notice that there is a security camera, so he walks out of the camera's view. Moments later, he returns but with a towel draped over his head apparently as an attempt to disguise himself.

The surveillance video ends with the suspect grabbing the camera. Slidell police say the video was backed up to a cloud server, so removing the camera did nothing to circumvent the recording.

According to Slidell police, the burglar got away with a Sony PlayStation 4 as well as the security camera.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the SPD announced an arrest in the case. Police identify the suspect as Rashawn Cooper. Officers announced the arrest on social media and credited the public with providing the tips that helped close the case. To see the suspect's photo and the surveillance footage, click on the video link at the top of this page.

And remember, if you have information about a crime, you could earn a reward. Just call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to collect the cash.