× NOPD: Woman shot sitting up in bed in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A 27-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her bed yesterday morning in New Orleans East.

The woman was sitting up in her bed in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur just before 11 a.m. on February 20 when she heard a pop, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The woman felt a burning sensation later on and realized she had been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The NOPD has not released any information on the woman’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting.