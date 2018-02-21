× NOPD: Activist killed in New Orleans may have been victim of attempted robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The South Carolina Black Lives Matter activist who was shot and killed in New Orleans Feb. 6 could have been the victim of an attempted armed robbery, according to NOPD.

Muhiydin Moye, 32, was in the 1900 block of Bienville Street when he was shot in the right thigh about 1:30 a.m.

He was found on a largely residential street, in front of an auto repair shop. His mountain bike, its right side “covered in blood,” was found across the street.

The officer found a circuitous blood trail that led from Moye’s body to a spent bullet fragment in a grassy area four or five blocks away.

He died later at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives believe Moye may have been the victim of an attempted armed robbery. Detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who might have information.

Moye was a popular figure in Charleston, South Carolina, known for organizing civil rights rallies, and for demanding transparency and public oversight of law enforcement after North Charleston police Officer Michael Slager was caught on camera fatally shooting Walter Scott in the back as he fled.

He made national headlines in February 2017 after jumping into a crowd and trying to grab a Confederate flag that someone was holding during a heated protest.

Anyone with information on the Moye’s shooting death is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.