× NOPD: Missing woman may be having ‘mental crisis’

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing woman who may be having a mental crisis.

According to NOPD, the mother of 22-year-old Hayley Kozikowski told police she hasn’t seen her daughter since September 2016, but she has talked to her on the phone.

Her mother believes Kozikowski may be experiencing a mental crisis at this time, so Order of Protected Custody (OPC) documents have been secured.

Kozikowski may be living in the 5100 block of Chartres Street.

Anyone with any information on the location of Hayley Kozikowski should contact any Fifth District at 504-658-6050 or 911.