NOPD arrests, accuses man of threatening a school

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department says it has arrested a man who is accused of making threatening statements against a school.

Police say they found out about the alleged threat at about 1:00 this afternoon, Feb. 21. They say that 5th District officers learned of a social media post that threatened the staff and student body at Martin Luther King Jr. High School on North Rocheblave Street.

The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Janero Copelin. The NOPD says that after officers identified Copelin as the suspect, he was located and interviewed. Police say that Copelin told them he made the treat to specifically target one student at the school.

Police arrested Copelin, and he was booked with terrorizing.

The NOPD is asking anyone who might have additional information to call 5th District detectives at 504-658-6050.