Motorcycle stolen from driveway in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a motorcycle stolen from the driveway of an Algiers home earlier this week.

The owner of the silver 2015 FZOP parked the motorcycle in the driveway of his home in the 400 block of Whitney Avenue around 7 p.m. on February 18, according to the NOPD.

When the motorcycle’s owner returned home around 3 p.m. on Monday, the motorcycle was gone.

The missing vehicle has a Louisiana plate #MC619220 and has yellow tape on the rims.

Anyone who encounters this vehicle is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.